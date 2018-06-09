Contact Us
Suicidal Garfield Man Leads Police Chase To GWB And Back

Jerry DeMarco
GWB
GWB Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A suicidal man led a police chase from Garfield to the George Washington Bridge and back before being taken into custody before dawn Monday.

It began just before 2 a.m., when a River Drive resident called police to say the 22-year-old man was suicidal and had left, Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Officer Daniel Duleski saw him driving a 1993 four-door Toyota Corolla in the area of Dewitt and Oak streets, Sucorowski said.

Duleski “approached the vehicle and advised him that he wanted to get him help,” but the driver hit the gas and took off he said.

Officers pursued the Corolla onto northbound River Drive to eastbound Route 46.

They suspended the pursuit at the bridge and notified Port Authority police, who ended up chasing the car back to Garfield.

Just before 4:20 a.m., the stopped it at the corner of Autumn Place and Aster Lane.

Garfield police responded and took the driver to New Bridge Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation.

Meanwhile, they were preparing summonses on charges of eluding and other traffic offenses.

