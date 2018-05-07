Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Suspected Medical Emergency Sends SUV Into Teaneck Utility Pole

Jerry DeMarco
Power was knocked out to several area customers. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

TEANECK, N.J. -- Responders believe a driver suffered a medical emergency before her SUV slammed into a utility pole Thursday afternoon in Teaneck, shattering it and downing a transformer and various wires.

Teaneck police, firefighters and EMS responded to the crash on East Lawn Drive, which knocked out power to several area customers..

The injured female driver was taken to nearby Holy Name Medical Center.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

