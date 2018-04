CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. -- A driver whose vehicle flipped during a crash Wednesday night in Cliffside Park was hospitalized as a precaution.

A blue van headed east on Greenmount Avenue collided with a Lexus headed north on Olympia Avenue just after 9 p.m.

No serious injuries resulted, responders said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.