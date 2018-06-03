SWAT Team Standoff Continues With Barricaded Man In Lodi

A barricaded subject remained holed up in a Lodi apartment for more than 2½ hours Wednesday afternoon as negotiators tried to talk him out. Meanwhile, authorities told people to stay inside their homes and businesses.

"We're still working on it. Nothing yet," Lodi Police Lt. Robert Salerno told Daily Voice at 6:50 p.m.

A SWAT team and dozens of other law enforcement personnel rushed to the 200 block of Union Street just after 4 p.m.

The man inside threatened to have a gun and use it, a law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

Surrounding blocks were cordoned off.

