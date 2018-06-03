Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Westwood Patriarch, 72, Charged With Attempted Murder In Stabbing
DV Pilot police & fire

SWAT Team Standoff Continues With Barricaded Man In Lodi

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Danny O'Beirne for DAILY VOICE

A barricaded subject remained holed up in a Lodi apartment for more than 2½ hours Wednesday afternoon as negotiators tried to talk him out. Meanwhile, authorities told people to stay inside their homes and businesses.

"We're still working on it. Nothing yet," Lodi Police Lt. Robert Salerno told Daily Voice at 6:50 p.m.

A SWAT team and dozens of other law enforcement personnel rushed to the 200 block of Union Street just after 4 p.m.

The man inside threatened to have a gun and use it, a law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

Surrounding blocks were cordoned off.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.