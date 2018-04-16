Contact Us
SWAT Team Surrounds Wyckoff Home

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
Police cordoned off several blocks. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

WYCKOFF, N.J. -- A SWAT team surrounded a Wyckoff home Thursday afternoon where a subject apparently was barricaded inside.

Police told neighbors of the Martom Road home off Van Houten Avenue to remain indoors while cordoning off several blocks around the quiet neighborhood beginning around 1:30 p.m.

A construction crew working on a new home continued their work a block and a half away.

Wyckoff police issued an advisory that read, in part: "Residents in the immediate area are asked to remain in your homes away from windows until an all clear message is sent. This message only pertains to residents in the immediate area. Please do not contact the main police number for information."

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

