Teamwork: Haledon Citizens Help Police Nab Suspects In Separate Burglaries

Alerted by residents, Haledon police made arrests in several car and home burglaries.

It took barely a day for police to arrest 39-year-old Michael Garcia in connection with a car break-in this past Saturday in the 500 block of Belmont Avenue, Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele said Tuesday. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, the chief said.

Garcia, who also was wanted for failing to pay child support, was sent to the Passaic County Jail on charges of burglary, theft and criminal trespassing, Daniele said. He remained held there Tuesday, records show.

Less than a week earlier, Haledon police arrested two other Paterson men – Xavier Pizarro, 35, and Edward Delgado, 36 – after a boiler and air conditioner were stolen from a vacant residence in the 20 block of North 12th Street, the chief said.

Pizarro was sent to the county lockup – where he remained held Tuesday -- on charges of burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools. Delgado was released on a summons.

Another car burglary arrest occurred late this month, when police charged 25-year-old borough resident Amir Elfki with breaking into a vehicle in the 200 block of Belmont Avenue and snatching a wallet.

Elfki was sent to the county jail on burglary and theft charges. He remained held there on Tuesday.

“Bringing these individuals to justice was a joint effort [among] our Patrol Division, Detective Bureau and members of our community,” Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele said.

“No one deserves to be burglarized, which is a major invasion of privacy,” Lt. George Guzman added. “We were urge our community to always lock their doors to avoid falling victim to theft-related offenses.”

Anyone with information that could help in the investigations is asked to contact Detective Sgt. George Kelly: (973)790-4444 .

