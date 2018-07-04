Teaneck Father, Four Daughters Killed, Mom Survives Delaware Crash

A pickup truck headed the wrong way on Route 1 in Delaware slammed into a minivan, killing a Teaneck father and his four daughters while seriously injuring his wife, authorities said Saturday.

Killed were Audi Marquez Trinidad, 61, and daughters Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and with 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison.

Mother Mary Rose Ballocanag, 53, meanwhile, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday morning.

A southbound commercial F-350 pickup crossed the Route 1 median in Townsend “for unknown reasons” just before 4 p.m. Friday, Delaware State Police Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe said.

It hit a northbound Mercury Sable, spinning the sedan out of control, then continued south in the northbound lanes -- where it was t-boned by the minivan, sending the pickup rolling onto the median, Jaffe said.

******

ALSO SEE: Shock mixed with sadness Saturday as word spread that a Teaneck father and his four daughters were killed and his wife hospitalized after a violent highway crash in Delaware.

http://teaneck.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/tonight-memorial-planned-for-teaneck-dad-4-daughters-killed-in-crash/739540/

******

"I feel so bad for this family. I cannot imagine what they are going through," she told reporters. “To lose four children in a crash -- it's just something that is unheard of."

The 44-year-old pickup driver from East New Market, MD was released from the hospital after being treated soon after, Jaffe said. A 30-year-old passenger in the truck was also treated and released, she said.

The driver of the car that was struck also survived the crash with no serious injuries.

Audi and Mary Rose Trinidad were properly restrained in the Toyota Sienna, but the daughters weren’t, State Police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.