Teaneck House Fire Doused

TEANECK, N.J. -- Investigators were trying to determine the cause of a Monday morning house fire in Teaneck.
The 10:30 a.m. blaze at 87 Teaneck Rd. was under control within a half-hour, responders said.
There were no injuries, they said.
A Hackensack FAST team responded but was released soon after.
Bogota and Ridgefield Park provided mutual aid coverage.
