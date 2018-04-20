Teaneck House Fire Doused

TEANECK, N.J. -- Investigators were trying to determine the cause of a Monday morning house fire in Teaneck.

The 10:30 a.m. blaze at 87 Teaneck Rd. was under control within a half-hour, responders said.

There were no injuries, they said.

A Hackensack FAST team responded but was released soon after.

Bogota and Ridgefield Park provided mutual aid coverage.

