Teaneck Officer Assaulted Trying To Break Up Holiday Street Fight

Teaneck police were splitting up two men fighting in the street when one of them threw his ID at an officer, grabbed him by the shirt and began swinging and kicking while being taken into custody, authorities said.

Responding officers found ex-con Julio R. Javier, 28, and the other man struggling in a Memorial Day brawl in the middle of Beech Street on Monday and split them up, Police Chief Glenn M. O'Reilly said.

They began interviewing each separately when Diaz "became combative," the chief said.

Javier -- who already has a history of assault on police -- was charged with aggravated assault on a policle officer, and resisting while threatening police. He also was charged with carrying Ecstasy, the chief said.

Although police sent Javier to the Bergen County Jail, a judge ordered him released less than 24 hours later under the 2017 New Jersey bail reform law.

