Teaneck PD: Instagram Sneaker Robbers Nabbed After Chase

TEANECK, N.J. – Three men robbed a pair of sneakers from a 20-year-old seller from Ridgefield after a meeting on a Teaneck street arranged through Instagram, authorities said.

The victim told police a friend drove him to the 100 block of Van Buren Avenue, where he was approached by a man claiming to be the buyer just after 9 p.m. last Wednesday.

As they spoke, Police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly said, the purported buyer suddenly grabbed the sneakers and ran.

The victim told police he chased the thief to Albin Street, where he was confronted by two accomplices.

The three then beat him until the victim’s friend caught up, O’Reilly said Wednesday.

The friend then got into the thieves’ own car and drove back to the original meeting spot on Van Buren Avenue, where he called police.

Responding officers immediately arrested Michael Martinez, 18, of Bogota, the chief said.

They then established a perimeter with help from Bogota police and Bergen County sheriff’s officers, who also brought a K-9 unit, he said.

Less than 15 minutes later, they found 18-year-old Quinton Navarro of Teaneck near the intersection of Herrick Avenue and Albin Street and took him into custody, O’Reilly said.

The third suspect got away – for the time being.

Members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps treated the victim for injuries to his face and arms before releasing him, the chief said.

Meanwhile, a search of the thieves’ car turned up a backpack containing several bags of pot, a scale, a grinder, and a pipe, he said, adding that Navarro’s ID was also in the pack.

Several hours later, Carlos Gutierrez, 19, of Bogota, surrendered to police, O’Reilly said.

All three were charged with robbery, conspiracy and luring.

Navarro was also charged with criminal mischief – for allegedly breaking the window on the victim’s friend’s car – along with possession of the marijuana and resisting arrest.

All three were sent to the Bergen County Jail pending detention hearings.

