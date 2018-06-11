Teens Caught Swiping $92,000+ Worth Of Jewelry From Clifton Costco

Two teens nearly made it out of the Clifton Costco with more than $92,000 worth of stolen jewelry before security guards grabbed them, authorities said.

Spotted by the guards last Friday night, the 17-year-old thieves tried to flee through an emergency exit -- but it wouldn’t open, Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

Police took both into custody, served them with delinquency complaints for shoplifting and released them to adults pending a hearing in the Family Division of Superior Court in Paterson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.