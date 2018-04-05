THUG LIFE: Paterson Police Bust 'Glock Boys,' Seize Guns, Drugs

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson police seized more than 2,100 heroin folds and two loaded handguns while arresting 10 reputed members of a violent drug gang that authorities said have been involved in several killings, as well as a shootout with police.

A Friday raid at an Arch Street stash house near Presidential Park produced the contraband and led to arrests of members of the 1st Ward gang, which has been in gun wars with its rivals, mostly from the Fourth Ward, authorities said.

Detectives and uniformed police also found pot and cocaine along with the heroin and weapons -- a Glock .9mm and a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Dozens of counts were filed against the defendants, three of whom the director said are ex-cons prohibited from having guns: Matthew Hogan, 27, Bilal McFadden, 21, and Refina Thomas, 32.

A Brooklyn man -- identified as Marchello Hamilton, 49 -- also was busted in the roundup, Speziale said. The rest are from Paterson, he said.

He identified them as Zakee Harrison, 33; Kazmeek Jackson, 24; Shymeire King, 19 and Aldavon Thomas, 34.

Members of the Glock Boys have killed at least two people and injured more than a dozen others in gang wars over the last several years, authorities said.

They're also produced videos dancing with and displaying guns, along with fistfulls of cash.

"Load the Glocks" (above) has received nearly 250,000 views on YouTube as of Sunday morning.

