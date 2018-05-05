Thwarted Undercover Drug Deal Leads To Pursuit, Fort Lee House Search

FORT LEE, N.J. -- An undercover drug deal turned into a pursuit and a house-by-house search Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lee.

Two suspects sped off in a Mercedes during the undercover buy in Englewood, with police chasing them.

The pursuit was terminated out of safety concerns, but the damaged vehicle was found soon after -- with its front end smashed -- in a private driveway on New York Avenue in Fort Lee.

Dozens of marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles converged on the area.

"There was concern that they might have been hiding out in one of the houses" in the neighborhood, a law enforcement investigator told Daily Voice. "They probably scurried across the [George Washington] Bridge."

Fort Lee High School was briefly placed on lockdown. Residents were asked to keep their doors locked.

The search eventually was terminated. The investigation was continuing.

