Tractor-Trailer Inferno Jams Northbound Route 17 In Ramsey

Flames consumed a tractor-trailer Friday evening on Route 17 in Ramsey, forcing police at one point to close the highway in both directions and backing up traffic for miles on the northbound side.

The 5:20 p.m. blaze broke out in front of Porcelanosa, near the Lake Street exit, and spread to power lines that dropped onto the highway.

Northbound traffic was backed for miles well past rush hour.

It became clogged on the southbound side when police temporarily shut that, too, just after 6:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.