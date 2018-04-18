Tractor-Trailer Tips On Southbound Route 17 Ramp In Mahwah

MAHWAH, N.J. -- A tractor-trailer tipped on a southbound Route 17 exit ramp in Mahwah near the Ramsey border Saturday morning, tying up traffic and bringing a large emergency response.

Township police, firefighters and EMS responded along with the New Jersey DOT, a wrecker and other towing rigs after the mid-morning crash at the Island Road ramp.

There was no immediate word on injuries. Only a basic life support ambulance was summoned.

At one point, two lanes were closed as a crew cleaned up the roadway.

Northbound traffic was moving steadily.

