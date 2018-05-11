Contact Us
Tree Service Truck Tips In Paramus

Jerry DeMarco
A hazardous materials response unit also was summoned to attend to a diesel fuel spill. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver escaped unscathed after a tree service truck rolled over near Bergen Community College in Paramus late Monday afternoon -- as borough firefighters and EMS were responding to a house fire three miles away.

The Fair Lawn Rescue Squad and Rochelle Park firefighters responded to the mishap in front of 387 Paramus Road.

A hazardous materials response unit also was summoned to attend to a diesel fuel spill.

ALSO SEE: Paramus firefighters put down a smoky blaze that blew through a house Monday afternoon.

http://paramus.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/paramus-firefighters-douse-smoky-house-blaze/737155/

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

