Tree Service Truck Tips In Paramus

A driver escaped unscathed after a tree service truck rolled over near Bergen Community College in Paramus late Monday afternoon -- as borough firefighters and EMS were responding to a house fire three miles away.

The Fair Lawn Rescue Squad and Rochelle Park firefighters responded to the mishap in front of 387 Paramus Road.

A hazardous materials response unit also was summoned to attend to a diesel fuel spill.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

