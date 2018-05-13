Trees Fall Onto Houses, Cars, More As Storm Barrels Through North Jersey

VIDEO/PHOTOS: It barreled through North Jersey like a runaway freight train, downing trees, wires and transformers, nearly killing a motorist on Route 17, igniting fires and even knocking scaffolding off the front of a building.

First responders rushed from one incident to another, as wind and lightning threw combination punches.

A tree fell onto a car on southbound Route 17 at the Ho-Ho-Kus/Allendale border, closing the right and middle lanes.

Witnesses said the driver got out of the car, which had its passenger side, part of the back seat and trunk crushed.

“The car looked terrible. He looked like he was OK,” one said.

A lightning strike ignited a fire at Schumacher Chevrolet on eastbound Route 46 in Clifton .

Oradell Avenue in Paramus was closed in both directions after a tree fell outside Bergen Catholic High School.

Another fallen tree sent a victim to the hospital with a head injury and closed Old Hook Road near the Emerson/Harrington Park border.

Westwood also sustained several incidents:

A tree fell across the NJ Transit tracks at the end of Kingsberry Avenue;

Scaffolding fell off the front of Conrad’s and struck a car;

Separate trees fell onto houses on Mountain and Summit avenues.

At one point, nearly 6,000 customers in East Rutherford, Carlstadt and Wallington were without power, as were 1,500 customers each in Midland Park and Ho-Ho-Kus , according to PSE&G. Various other outages were reported across North Jersey.

ELSEWHERE:

LODI: Lightning struck a transformer on Essex Street near National Liquidators.

MAYWOOD: Downed lines at the corner of Terrace and Elm cut power to local customers and closed the intersection. A fire was also reported at a single-family home on Grove Avenue ( see video above ).

LYNDHURST: A small electrical fire was quickly doused in a commercial building at the corner of Ridge Road and New Jersey Avenue.

******

GOT STORM DAMAGE PHOTOS THAT YOU TOOK YOURSELF?

Send them to GerardJDeMarco@gmail.com or jdemarco@dailyvoice.com

Or go to: https://www.facebook.com/gerardjerrydemarco

******

DEMAREST: A transformer fell onto Everett Road.

FAIR LAWN: A tree fell onto a house at Berkshire Road and 26th Street ( see photos above ).

RINGWOOD: A fallen tree closed Skyline Drive.

FRANKLIN LAKES: A tree tore down wires and blew a transformer on Connie Avenue.

EMERSON: A tree fell onto a house on Spruce Avenue.

WEST MILFORD: Several downed trees and limbs closed a stretch of Union Valley Road.

******

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES -- or send us your own.

GerardJDeMarco@gmail.comjdemarco@dailyvoice.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.