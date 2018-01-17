'TV Crew' With Fake Bomb At Newark Airport Identified

Port Authority police Friday morning identified nine people who were arrested after they tried to pass a fake bomb through Newark Airport security claiming it was part of a TV stunt.

None of the nine -- including members from Jersey City, Sparta and Staten Island -- had any media credentials, the authority's Joseph Pentangelo told Daily Voice.

Working "in concert," he said, the group packed items made to look like an explosive device into a specially designed suitcase, then recorded it as it passed through a security checkpoint at Terminal One on Thursday, Pentangelo said.

TSA agents who spotted the suspicious package immediately summoned Port Authority police, he said.

The PAPD arrested all nine on charges of causing a false public alarm, interfering with transportation and conspiracy.

They were identified as:

Ruben M. Montenegro, 44, Barclay Avenue, Staten Island

Samuel Micah Berns, 39, Magnolia Boulevard, Hollywood CA

Jacob M. Towsley, 34, East Koy Road, Portageville, NY

Michael L. Palmer, 51, McBaine Avenue, Staten Island

William Oaks, 36, Lewis Avenue, Brooklyn

Philip K. Nakagami, 26, Regent Street, Jersey City

Carlos F. Gonzalez, 33, 32nd Street, Queens

Timothy S. Duffy, 34, Village Lane, Sparta

Adolfo Lacola, 51, Drew Court, Staten Island

All were released pending a court hearing.

