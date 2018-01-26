Two Caught, One Sought After Paramus Police Chase Down Stolen Mercedes

PARAMUS, N.J. -- An ex-con who once swiped an off-duty sheriff's officer's car was one of two men nabbed by Paramus police after an overnight stolen car chase.

As Daily Voice originally reported, 30-year-old Shakir Curry was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer after he and fellow Newark resident Jaquan Summer, 25, were chased down before dawn Sunday. Curry and Summer were also charged with eluding, resising arrest, theft and drug possession.

A third suspect got away, authorities said.

Police said the trio stole a Mercedes SUV from a Sweetbriar Avenue driveway around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after finding the key fob inside.

A little over an hour and a half later, police "received information that the stolen car was back in Paramus [and the occupants] possibly attempting to steal another vehicle," Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Officer Michael Mordaga moments later tried to stop the Mercedes as it headed south on Forest Avenue -- but it took off, the chief said.

Officers Kevin Grady and Timothy Reed then tried to stop it at Passaic Street and Farview Avenue before the driver turned down dead-ended Pleasant Avenue, crashing the gate at the end of the street.

Curry, Summer and a third suspect bailed, Ehrenberg said.

Officers arrested Curry and Summer after a brief struggle, the chief said.

Maywood and Rochelle Park police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office assisted in what became an unsuccessful search for the third member fo the trio.

Five years ago this week, police in Fairfield arrested Curry and an accomplice after they stolen another Mercedes -- this one belonging to an off-duty Essex County sheriff's officer who'd left it in front of a bank to use the ATM machine.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.