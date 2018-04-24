Two Critical After Paterson Fast Food Restaurant Shooting

PATERSON, N.J. -- Two Paterson men were both reported in critical condition after being shot overnight Friday outside a city fast food restaurant.

Both were struck in the parking lot of the Banana King restaurant at 21st Avenue and Summer Street just after 4 a.m., authorities said.

The victims -- one 25, the other 27 -- were at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

Vadles asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help solve the case contact her office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org .

Or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342 .

Calls will be kept confidential, she said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.