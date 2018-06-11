Two Drivers Seriously Injured In Head-On West Milford Crash

A head-on crash in West Milford sent two drivers to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

A 2013 Kia driven by Michael Rabet, 27, of West Milford first hit a 1996 Fort Mustang before slamming into a 2004 Audi driven by 20-year-old Andee Bray of Hewitt at Macopin Road near the intersection of Camelot Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Both were taken to Morristown Medical Center.

The driver of the Mustang wasn’t injured, they said.

An investigation was continuing, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief Timothy Storbeck said in a joint announcement on Tuesday.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has additional information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Pssaic County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or contact the West Milford Police Department Accident Investigation Unit: (973) 728-2800 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.