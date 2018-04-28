Unbearable Excitement? Furry Fugitive Standoff Intensifies In Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- What began as a blow-by-blow bear hunt exploded Tuesday when a young black bear who gave authorities the slip in Paramus on Monday climbed another tree -- this time in Ridgewood -- and reporters came running.

Village police cordoned off an area around a Circle Avenue home during the standoff while Carol Tyler, the president of Tyco Animal Control Services, conducted an impromptu news conference across the street.

Reporters who came from as far as Secaucus posed probing questions -- as no fewer than three TV choppers circled overhead.

Ridgewood High School students were probably the least pleased: They were forced to stay inside, missing a picture-perfect lunch day, while authorities set up the perimeter in a nearby neighborhood.

The plan was for state authorities to come with a tranquilizer gun, capture the little fella (OK, sizable critter) and eventually release da bear into the "wild" -- actually, a state park.

Then again, that was the plan Monday before the furry fugitive awoke from a snooze and scurried off.

Professionals have been all over the story, plastering his mug across traditional and social media. The local newspaper even assigned two reporters to post updates on the 200-pound attraction.

Meanwhile, comments ranged from sympathy to reason to ridicule:

"Omg he’s so scared. His mom was probably killed and he doesn’t know how to find food."

"He's looking for the mall."

"Eh ah diaaaaaablo!"

"Run, Forrest, Run"

"They had a live feed about this [on TV]. The comments hurt your head. No the cops are not going to shoot the bear in the middle of the street. Yep, he’ll get darted and taken upstate. Calm down folks."

CHECK BACK FOR PHOTOS OF THE ACTUAL BEAR

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.