Underground Fire Forces Evacuation Of Newark Airport Terminal Wing

UPDATE: A fire in in a PSE&G manhole below a section of Newark Airport forced the evacuation late Friday morning of the C-1 wing at Terminal C, authorities said.

"The fire has been extinguished, though there are still smoky conditions," the Port Authority's Joseph Pentangelo said just before 12:30 p.m. " There are no injuries. Fire crews are on scene.

"The Port Authority is working with PSE&G to put in place emergency fixes."

The rest of terminal was operating as usual, as were Terminals A and B and AirTrain EWR.

Pentangelo urged travelers to check with their carriers.

An in-ground transformer caught fire just after 11 a.m. on a restricted-access road to Gate 71 at Terminal C, causing the commotion, he said.

