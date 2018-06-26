Unfounded Bomb Threat Clears Berkeley Paramus, Woodland Park Campuses

An “unsubstantiated, non-specific bomb threat” made to the Woodland Park campus of Berkeley College early Friday forced the evacuation of all seven campuses in New Jersey and New York, including the one in Paramus, school officials said.

All of the buildings were “evacuated, inspected and cleared by local authorities” after the 7:45 a.m. call, College President Michael J. Smith said.

“Normal campus operations resumed at approximately 11 a.m.,” Smith wrote in an email to students, faculty and staff.

Besides Paramus and Woodland Park, Berkeley has campuses in Newark, Woodbridge, Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains.

Smith thanked the school’s Public Safety and Campus Operations departments, the local police departments and other first responders who assisted.

“We appreciate all they do to keep our campuses and communities safe,” he said.

