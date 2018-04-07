UPDATE: Children Jump From Fire Escape In Fast-Moving Edgewater Blaze

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- Flames roared at their backs as several children jumped and others were rescued Monday night from a roaring blaze that broke out in an Edgewater hookah lounge and quickly blew through the building.

Men with ladders helped get the children out of the second-floor Pro Arts Academy Dance Studio on River Road while other youngsters jumped into their arms, video shows.

The gas-fed fire began in Beyoglu, a restaurant and hookah lounge in a building that also houses a body shop and car wash -- part of a string of businesses along the street, responders said.

Flames spread through the cockloft -- then jumped to the Palisades, forcing the evacuation of at least two high rises on Gorge Road in Cliffside Park.

Companies from towns as far as Fair Lawn and Wyckoff were requested. PSE&G was summoned to shut the line to the gas feeding the fire.

Meanwhile, firefighters with ladder trucks surrounded what was left of the blaze, while others extinguished pockets along the cliffs.

By 8:30 p.m., it was all but out.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Daily Voice obtained a copy of the graphic --and what some might consider troubling -- video of children jumping and being rescued from the fire. We chose to use a still image instead.

