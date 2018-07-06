UPDATE: Fair Lawn Man, 31, With History Charged With Stabbing Mom To Death

Authorities charged a 31-year-old Fair Lawn man with murder after police responding to his mother's desperate call for help Sunday found her fatally stabbed.

Ann Kaplan, 61, hung up during the 911 call, which law enforcement sources said came around 3 p.m. during an apparent dispute with Eric Daniel Kaplan at 20-06 Halstead Terrace.

Police responding to the call found the victim and seized "a family member who also resides at the house," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said in an initial release.

The elder Kaplan was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, the prosecutor said.

A judge subsequently ordered her 6-foot-1-inch, 140-pound son held on charges of first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, records obtained by Daily Voice show.

Exactly two years ago Monday, police arrested Eric Kaplan and seized a knife from him after they said he stabbed his brother. The disposition of that case couldn't immediately be determined late Sunday.

Calo's Major Crimes Unit and Fair Lawn police were investigating Sunday's homicide. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. Glen Rock police assisted.

