UPDATE: Paramus Student, Bus Driver Confirmed Dead In Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A Paramus student and bus driver were killed Thursday after a dump truck slammed into the bus carrying middle school students on westbound Route 80 in Morris County, authorities confirmed.

Five major injuries were reported by responders at the scene, igniting a mass casualty response. At least eight other minor injuries were reported, as well.

The bus was filled with 40 or so fifth- and sixth-graders and adults from East Brook Middle School in Paramus on a field trip to Waterloo Village, a father of one of the victims told Daily Voice as he rushed to the hospital to check on his daughter.

District officials were setting up an area at the school to receive and inform parents.

Several victims were reported ejected in the crash near the Waterloo Bridge (Exit 25) in Mount Olive, which knocked the bus off its chassis and onto a highway median.

Both directions of the highway were closed except for emergency vehicles shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Dozens of EMS units, fire companies and law enforcement responded .

A request for medical choppers had to be cancelled because of the weather.

Area hospitals were recalling all available emergency physicians.

Some of the victims were being brought to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

The dump truck lost both fuel tanks, further complicating the response.

Family members of the school bus crash from Route 80 should contact the Paramus Police at 201-262-3400 for further instructions, the Mount Olive Police Department said.

