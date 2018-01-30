UPDATE: Student Brings Pocket Knife To Northern Valley HS In Old Tappan

OLD TAPPAN, N.J. -- A student brought a pocket knife to Northern Valley High School in Old Tappan on Thursday, authorities said.

Administrators also seized an empty vape pen from the teen, who was sent for evaluation and testing as a matter of school policy, Police Chief Thomas Shine said.

"The NVRHS administration requested an ambulance to provide the students transportation to a local medical group for testing," the chief said.

Possession of both the knife and vape violate district policies, he noted.

"The Old Tappan Police Department will assist the NVRHS administration with this matter and determine if additional investigation procedures need to be initiated," Shine added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.