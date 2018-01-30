Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Glen Rock Chamber President/Publisher Arrested For Using Stolen Credit Card
DV Pilot police & fire

UPDATE: Student Brings Pocket Knife To Northern Valley HS In Old Tappan

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Northern Valley Regional High School - Old Tappan
Northern Valley Regional High School - Old Tappan Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEWPILOT.COM

OLD TAPPAN, N.J. -- A student brought a pocket knife to Northern Valley High School in Old Tappan on Thursday, authorities said.

Administrators also seized an empty vape pen from the teen, who was sent for evaluation and testing as a matter of school policy, Police Chief Thomas Shine said.

"The NVRHS administration requested an ambulance to provide the students transportation to a local medical group for testing," the chief said.

Possession of both the knife and vape violate district policies, he noted.

"The Old Tappan Police Department will assist the NVRHS administration with this matter and determine if additional investigation procedures need to be initiated," Shine added.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.