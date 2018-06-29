UPDATE: Tanker Rollover Closes Northbound Route 17 In Hasbrouck Heights

UPDATE: Northbound Route 17 remained closed indefinitely after a tanker truck struck a sedan and rolled over Monday afternoon near the Bendix Diner on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights, spilling fuel across the roadway.

The 53-year-old tanker driver was taken to nearby Hackensack University Medical Center with knee pain and a cut on his finger, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. told Daily Voice.

He was carrying 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel when he apparently swerved to avoid a Mercedes sedan driven by a 17-year-old Rutherford boy and struck its rear passenger side fender, the lieutenant said.

"After the initial impact, the Mercedes rear-ended a third vehicle driven by a 20-year-old female out of Carlstadt," Colaneri said.

The tanker, meanwhile, spun out of control, rolled over and landed on its wheels, he said.A 16-year-old girl in the Mercedes, accompanied by her father, refused medical treatment for a cut on her finger, Colaneri said. Neither the driver of the Mercedes nor the third vehicle was injured, he said.

Borough police and firefighters were joined by several Bergen County Hazardous Materials personnel, county sheriff's officers and state DOT workers. Nutchies Auto Service of Lodi handled the tow.

Northbound Route 17 was backed up for miles.

