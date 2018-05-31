UPDATE: WPU Student From Wallington, 20, Killed In Overnight Crash

UPDATE: A 20-year-old Wallington woman was killed before dawn Sunday when her sedan ran up a utility pole guide wire and rolled over -- ejecting her through the window -- before landing on top of her, authorities said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was probing the crash, which occurred around 2:30 a.m.

Her body was taken to the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office for toxicology testing.

The woman, a student at William Paterson University, apparently wasn't wearing a seatbelt when her 2006 Toyota Corolla ran up the guide wire on the opposite side of the road moments after she turned onto northbound Mount Pleasant Avenue from eastbound Paterson Avenue, authorities said.

Firefighters from Wallington and Carlstadt responded along with borough police.

