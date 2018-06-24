Upper Saddle River PD: BMW Thieves Ram Police Cruiser

Two 19-year-old bandits responsible for a pair of car thefts and several vehicle burglaries were caught after ramming a stolen car head-on into an Upper Saddle River police cruiser before dawn Tuesday, authorities said.

The owner of a BMW SUV called police at 1:45 a.m. saying the vehicle was stolen from the driveway “seconds in the past,” Police Detective Lt. Edward Kane told Daily Voice.

Moments later, Officer Kevin McWilliams cornered the SUV on Northern Drive, a cul-de-sac.

Instead of stopping, the driver rammed the front of the patrol car – then he and his passenger bailed out, Kane said.

McWilliams chased them and found both hiding behind some bushes at a nearby home, the lieutenant said.

McWilliams sustained minor neck and back injuries. His vehicle had heavy front-end damage. The stolen SUV sustained minor damage.

The driver, Yahsim Norton, and passenger, Ibn Domino, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, gang criminality, burglary, theft, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Both were being taken to the Bergen County Jail.

Officers from Mahwah, Ramsey, Park Ridge, Montvale, Saddle River, Allendale, and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office assisted, Kane said.

