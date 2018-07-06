Victims Says Fellow Paterson Cab Passengers Shot And Robbed Him

A Paterson man told police that one of two men he shared a cab with shot him during a robbery.

Police who responded to an 11:22 p.m. call Sunday found the wounded 23-year-old victim on Eighth Avenue between East 17th and 18th streets.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

“Based on the initial investigation the victim shared a cab with two individuals who later robbed him in the area of 8th Avenue between East 17th and 18th Street,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release. “The victim was shot by one of the individuals during the robbery.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” they said.

Valdes asked that anyone who may have seen something or has information about the shooting to contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342 .

