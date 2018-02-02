Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
VIDEO: Basement Tenant Charged With Torching Paterson Apartment Building

Jerry DeMarco
The overnight fire on Clinton Ave.
The overnight fire on Clinton Ave. Video Credit: Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66)
Alberto Peralta-Gomez Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

PATERSON, N.J. – A Paterson man was charged with starting an arson fire overnight Sunday in an occupied city apartment building.

City firefighters contained the 1 a.m. three-alarm blaze to the basement of the 11-unit building at 50 Clinton Street, where Alberto Peralta-Gomez lived, and an adjoining apartment.

Alberto Peralta-Gomez, 23, who was promptly arrested, had set the fire in one of his closets, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Gomez was being held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing Monday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on charges of aggravated arson and creating a risk of widespread injury.

