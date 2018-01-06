VIDEO: Glen Rock Resident Foils Car Burglars With Simple Move: Common Sense

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- A Glen Rock resident didn't become a victim after making sure he locked the cars in his driveway, authorities said.

Video recorded by a Ring doorbell camera, and supplied by Glen Rock police, shows two shadowy figures in the Hudson Place driveway just before 4:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

The pair "pulled on the door handles to his vehicles," Police Chief Dean Ackermann said. "Discovering that the vehicles were locked, they left the area.

"No damage or theft occurred."

The video "is not sufficient to make an ID," but the incident served as a valuable reminder to people to keep their vehicles locked in their driveways and not leave valuables -- especially keys -- inside them, Detective Sgt. James Calaski said.

Police investigating the incident asked that anyone who sees anyone unusual in their neighborhood, either directly or on video, contact them immediately: (201) 652-3800 .

