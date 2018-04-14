VIDEO: Helicopter/Drone Demo Will Show Paterson Kids How To Share Sky

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. -- Sharing the sky safely will be the focus of a demonstration this weekend for the Paterson PAL Cadets and other youngsters who are interested in flying helicopters or operating drones.

The free event this Saturday at Garrett Mountain is co-sponsored by Garden State Helicopters and the Eye in the Sky Project.

"Helicopters and drones need to work together," Eye in the Sky Executive Director Victor Barriga said, citing several reported mid-air collisions. "

Barriga frequently trains law enforcement in various uses for non-piloted aircraft -- from surveillance and crowd control to missing persons searches, bomb detection and evidence gathering

Guiding youngsters is one of his passions.

"We want to teach kids the correct way to share the sky responsibly," he said.

The group conducts similar free demonstrations for schools and other organizations.

CONTACT: vbarriga@eyeintheskyproject.com

MORE INFO: www.gardenstatehelicopters.com / www.eyeintheskyproject.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.