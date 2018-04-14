VIDEO: Hit-Run Route 17 Pickup Loses Two Wheels, Causes Extensive Damage

Police on both sides of the state border were looking for the owner of a white pickup truck that lost two rear wheels on northbound Route 17 in Upper Saddle River near Rockland County -- one of which smashed into a store window and the other which caused two minor vehicle crashes.

Surveillance video ( above ) shows one of the tires flying through the air into a front window at the AutoSport store just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Soon after, the pickup driver rushes into the frame, retrieving the wheel from outside Salvatore Marsilla's auto body and detailing shop.

USR and Ramsey police also responded to a pair of crashes caused by the other wheel.

No one was seriously injured, Upper Saddle River Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

Anyone who sees the truck or the driver -- or has information that can help authorities find either -- is asked to contact either Upper Saddle River PD: (201) 327-2700 or Ramsey PD: (201) 327-2400 .

