VIDEO: Possible Reckless Driver Probed In Route 46 Crash In Ridgefield Park

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. -- Ridgefield Park police said they were investigating a report that a reckless driver might have caused a Tuesday evening-rush crash that tied up westbound Route 46.

No serious injuries were reported after two people who were trapped in a car had to be removed by firefighters and EMS workers, Lt. Joseph Rella said.

Witnesse said the car landed on its side in the middle of the narrow stretch of highway known as Winant Avenue, while a pickup truck hit a utility pole and ended up in a private driveway.

Westbound Route 46 traffic was detoured at the NJ Turnpike/Route 80 ramp, with some being turned around to head the opposite way off the highway.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

An investigation was continuing.

