Wallington Pizza Deliveryman Shot Dead, Car Crashes Outside Passaic ShopRite

A 27-year-old Wallington pizza delivery man was shot and killed in his car, which struck a tree outside the Passaic ShopRite before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

The victim, an Elmwood Park man who wasn't immediately identified, was pronounced dead at St Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson at 2:48 a.m., they said.

A half-hour earlier, police found the black 1998 Toyota Camry with his body inside after it struck some shopping carts and a tree outside the Paulison Avenue supermarket in Passaic.

He'd just made a delivery up the street in Clifton, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione said.

Sources told Daily Voice the victim worked for Jumbo's Pizza & Subs on Main Avenue in Wallington -- barely a 10-minute drive from the delivery address at 582 Paulison Avenue in Clifton.

Valdes asked that anyone with additional information about this incident contact her office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at (973) 470-5908 .

