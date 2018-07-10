Wallington Retiree Gets 5+ Years In Fed Pen For Buying Live Child Sex Shows

A 67-year-old Wallington retiree was sentenced Friday to more than five years in federal prison – just about all of which he must serve – for buying live child sex shows online.

Stephen Hallett admitted in federal court in Newark last October that he bought dozens of shows from sellers in the Philippines of minors “engaging in sexually explicit conduct” from 2013 through 2015, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Hallett -- who once worked in administration at what was then Bergen Regional Medical Center in Paramus and is currently married to a physician -- was sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $5,000 Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act assessment, in addition to the plea-bargained prison term.

Unlike the state, there is no parole in the federal prison system -- meaning Hallett will have to serve his entire term with perhaps a short amount of time shaved off near the end.

Carpenito credited special agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations unit in Newark for the investigation leading to the sentencing.

The plea deal was secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Alfonzo Walsman, co-chief of Carpenito’s Public Protection Unit in Newark.

