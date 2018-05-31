Wallington Woman, 20, Killed In Overnight Utility Pole Crash

A 20-year-old Wallington woman was killed when her sedan rammed a utility pole and rolled over as she made a turn before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was probing the crash, which occurred around 2:30 a.m.

The woman was turning left from eastbound Paterson Avenue onto Mount Pleasant Avenue when her 2006 Toyota Corolla slammed into the pole, authorities said.

Firefighters from Wallington and Carlstadt responded along with borough police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.