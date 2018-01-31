WATCH: Armed Robber Leaps Englewood 7-Eleven Counter, Flees With Hundreds

Contact Us
The robber walks to the store, then bursts in and robs it. Video Credit: COURTESY: Englewood PD

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A video released Friday by Englewood police shows an armed robber hopping the counter at a 7-Eleven before fleeing with hundreds of dollars. A reward was offered to help find him.

Wearing a hoodie and a covering over the lower part of his face, the robber walks quickly to the store, bursts through the front door with what appears to be a handgun and grabs a clerk after hopping the counter, forcing him to open the cash register.

He then runs from the direction he came.

The holdup occurred around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven in a small shopping center near the Monument off West Palisade Avenue, Capt. Tim Torell said.

Officers flooded the area, with no luck.

The Bergen County sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The Bergenfield-Englewood-Teaneck-Hackensack Crimestoppers group is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can provide information "that significantly assists in this investigation," Torell said.

"We’re asking our community to view the video carefully and call in a tip if you think you recognize something familiar," the captain said.

"Sometimes it’s the way someone walks or runs, the clothing they were wearing -- anything at all that can help us apprehend this suspect," he said.

Crimestoppers can be reached around the clock at (844) 466-6789 or at bergencrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/tricommunitycrimestoppers/ .

Tipsters can also call Englewood detectives directly: (201) 568-4875 or (201) 568-2711 .

