North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

WATCH: Bergenfield's 'Coolest Cop' Jumps In For Splash Pad Fun

Cecilia Levine
"Do it! Do it! Do it!" a group of children chanted at Bergenfield's Applegate Park splash pad.

Standing at the center of the action Wednesday was borough police Officer Ahmed Alagha.

The officer handed his radio and sunglasses to his partner and, to the kids' delight, ran under the water mushroom for an entire two seconds.

"I needed that on a hot day," said the officer, hailed a hero by the youngsters.

"And," he said, "it's community policing."

