WATCH: Video Footage Shows Tenafly's Caren Z. Turner Cursing Out Police

New video footage has surfaced of former Port Authority Commissioner Caren Z. Turner launching into a tirade at two police officers during a routine traffic stop involving her daughter, NJ.com reports .

The more than eight-minute video was released by the Tenafly Police Department days after Turner suddenly resigned from her Port Authority position.

It appeared in the video that Turner was upset that an unregistered vehicle was being towed. Her daughter was a back seat passenger.

Turner can be seen in the Easter weekend video telling the officers:

"You may not tell me when to take my child. You may shut the f--- up!"

The officer told Turner he didn't appreciate her demeanor and she was being demanding with him. He explained that the driver, over 18 years old, had all of the information Turner was looking for and if she wanted it from police she could go to the police department Monday for the report.

"This is a law promoted vehicle stop and you are here to pick them up," the officer said.

Turner told the officer that he ruined the holiday weekend "for a lot of people," to which he replied:

"I'm just doing my job."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

