Wayne PD: Imposter 'Fire Inspector' Wanted In Seven States Is Caught

WAYNE, N.J. – Authorities have caught an ex-con wanted in seven states who police say has been scamming North Jersey businesses – including a Cinnabon store at the Willowbrook Mall – out of hundreds of dollars each by posing as a fire inspector.

Michael A. Carrion -- who’s currently being held on Rikers Island on a parole violation – is wanted by police in Carlstadt, Fort Lee, Rochelle Park and in six other states, using various aliases, addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers, Wayne Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

Carrion, 52, told employees at the Willowbrook Cinnabon in November that he was "there to refill fire extinguishers," then demanded $476.50, Martin said.

He filled out receipts, then left.

Detective Henry Ellis "began investigating and determined that similar cases were reported throughout the North Jersey area," the captain said.

Ellis was soon in touch with colleagues in other towns, including Fairfield police -- who said Carrion pulled a similar stunt just hours before the Wayne incident, he said.

In each case, he "stated that he was on scene to conduct a fire inspection and provided the victims with a hand written receipt" using the company name "City Fire Prevention," Martin said.

The New York State Parole Fugitive Unit arrested Carrion at a basement apartment in the Bronx on his birthday, Jan. 23.

Wayne police have charged him with theft by deception and wrongful impersonation.

Carrion is also wanted by:

34th District Court (Romulus, Missouri);

Brockton Police Department (Brockton, Massachusetts);

Travis County Sheriff's Office (Austin, Texas);

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office (Santa Barbara, California);

Alexandria Police Department (Alexandria, Virginia);

Parole Violation (Albany, New York);

Pittsburg Police Department (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

