Wayne PD: Passaic Couple Caught Behind Route 46 Motel Had Crack, Pot, Baby

WAYNE, N.J. -- A Passaic County couple caught behind a Route 46 motel with 15 bags of crack as well as marijuana in their car also had an infant in the back seat, said Wayne police who busted them.

Officers Ryan Vallaro and Mark Ciavirella investigated after spotting Michael J Allen, 28, of Paterson and Shaquetta F. Mouzone, 27, of Haledon in the rear parking lot of the Kings Motor Inn around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

In plain view on the front seat of their car was a clear, zip-locked bag of marijuana, Martin said.

The officers also found 15 individually packaged bags of crack and a vape pen that held THC oil, the captain said.

Strapped in a car seat in back was the infant, he said.

The officers took the couple into custody and turned the child over to a family member, Martin said.

Mouzone was released pending a hearing under New Jersey's bail reform law.

Allen -- who already was wanted for failing to pay child support -- remained in the Passaic County Jail for roughly 24 hours before a judge ordered him released under the same law.

Both were charged with child endangerment and drug offenses.

