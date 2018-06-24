West Milford Firefighters Rescue Unconscious Woman In Second-Story Blaze

West Milford firefighters rescued a woman from a burning second-floor apartment above a strip mall overnight.

Flames shot from the windows of the building on Greenwood Lake Turnpike as firefighters – alerted by neighbors -- dashed in, found the middle-aged woman unconscious on the kitchen floor and brought her to safety around 2 a.m., Fire Chief Michael Blondin said.

EMS began CPR before an ambulance brought the woman to nearby Greenwood Lake Airport, Blondin said. AirMed One flew her from there to St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, the chief said.

Meanwhile, firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, keeping it from spreading to adjoining apartments and stores, he said.

Ringwood and Greenwood Lake firefighters joined their colleagues at the two-alarm blaze.

“The fire is currently under investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office with the assistance of the West Milford police and West Milford fire marshal,” Blondin said.

