Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

West Milford Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped In Upper-Floor Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading. Photo Credit: COURTESY: West Milford Fire Dept.
Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to adjoining stores and apartments. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

West Milford firefighters rescued a woman from a second-floor window of a burning apartment above a strip mall overnight.

Flames shot from the windows of the building on Greenwood Lake Turnpike as firefighters – alerted by neighbors -- dashed in, found the middle-aged woman unconscious on the kitchen floor and brought her to safety around 2 a.m., Fire Chief Michael Blondin said.

EMS began CPR before an ambulance brought the woman to nearby Greenwood Lake Airport, Blondin said. AirMed One flew her from there to St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, the chief said.

Meanwhile, firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, keeping it from spreading to adjoining apartments and stores, he said.

Ringwood and Greenwood Lake firefighters joined their colleagues at the two-alarm blaze.

“The fire is currently under investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office with the assistance of the West Milford police and West Milford fire marshal,” Blondin said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.