West Milford PD: Heroin User Caught Shooting Up In Car Twice In Two Weeks

WEST MILFORD, N.J. – A driver caught shooting heroin into his arm by West Milford police was processed and released -- then arrested again doing the same thing two weeks later, authorities said.

Officers Anthony Frassa and Michael Onembo reported watching as 26-year-old Justin Parkinson of Hewitt got into the car, which was illegally parked in a fire zone outside a local business, and prepared to stick a needle into his arm the night of April 13.

Onembo approached the car and announced himself, prompting Parkinson to hit the gas and drive toward Frassa, who stopped him.

As he got out of the car, two syringes fell to the ground, they said.

Inside were nine more syringes and 49 envelopes of heroin, police said.

Parkinson was released on summonses, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, pending court action on offenses that include drug and paraphernalia possession, failing to have a license or insurance, parking in a fire zone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Two weeks later, police said, Officer Kevin Canova found Parkinson sleeping in his car on Greenwood Lake Turnpike Park.

Parkinson had a phone charger wrapped around his arm, with fresh puncture marks, they said.

After waking him, Canova found three syringes and 10 heroin envelopes in the car, authorities said.

Parkinson was sent to the Passaic County Jail this time -- and has remained there since, records show.

