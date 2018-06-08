West Milford PD: Hit-Run DWI Driver Recorded On Cellphone Video Caught

The owner of a car damaged by a drunk driver in West Milford recorded a conversation with her before she took off, leading to her arrest, authorities said.

The caller “confronted the driver and videotaped part of their conversation before the driver left the scene”

Officer Michael Onembo found the vehicle on High Street -- then found 25-year-old Dena Rice of Scotch Plains -- after the 1:50 a.m. incident on Plumridge Road, West Milford police said in a release.

Rice failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody, it said.

She was charged with DWI, refusal to submit breath samples, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, reckless driving and improper parking.

Rice was taken to St Joseph’s Hospital in Wayne to be evaluated for possible injuries before being released pending a court hearing.

