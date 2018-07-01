Contact Us
West Milford PD: Woman Whose Shoe, Phone Found At Crashed Car Still Missing

Stephanie Bronagh was still missing as of the July 4th morning. Photo Credit: West Milford PD

The search for a 29-year-old woman whose sneaker and cellphone were found in West Milford along with her crashed car entered its fourth day Wednesday.

Police who responded to the minor crash off Oak Ridge Road near the Jefferson border found the car and the items but not Stephanie Bronaugh of the Sussex County town of Lafayette, 25 miles due east.

An "exhaustive" but unsuccessful search involved K9 units a State Police helicopter and West Milford's Search & Rescue and Special Operations teams.

Exactly a year ago Tuesday, police in Sparta said they found Bronaugh slumped over the wheel of her 2016 BMW, with 10 wax folds of heroin in the driver's side compartment, as well as a small amount of pot and several prescription pills in the car.

They processed and released her pending court action on drug charges.

Anyone who sees Bronaugh or knows where to find her urged to call Wes Milford police: ( 973) 728-2800 .

